ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Up 57.1% in July

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.0 days.

Separately, ABN Amro upgraded ALS to a “buy” rating and set a $14.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPBLF remained flat at $7.40 during trading on Friday. ALS has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality streams.

