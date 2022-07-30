Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the software’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Up 2.1 %

ALTR opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $312,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,425.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $124,261.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,764.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $312,365.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,425.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $603,485 over the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $664,952,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,196,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,873,734 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,517,000 after buying an additional 100,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362,649 shares of the software’s stock worth $152,155,000 after buying an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.