Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. 325,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,210,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Altamira Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in phase II clinical trial for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in phase III of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

