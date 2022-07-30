Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues Earnings Results

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Altra Industrial Motion updated its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.27 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.
Altra Industrial Motion Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $64.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90.
Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AIMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
