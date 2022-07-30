Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of AIMC stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07.
Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after acquiring an additional 550,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,144 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,661,000 after acquiring an additional 123,852 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,703,000 after acquiring an additional 726,188 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,076,000 after acquiring an additional 45,575 shares during the period.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.