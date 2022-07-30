Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after acquiring an additional 550,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,144 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,661,000 after acquiring an additional 123,852 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,703,000 after acquiring an additional 726,188 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,076,000 after acquiring an additional 45,575 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

