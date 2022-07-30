Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.22-3.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88-1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion. Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.73. 331,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,726. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $64.24.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

AIMC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also

