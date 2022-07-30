Altura (ALU) Price Up 13.9% This Week

Altura (ALU) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Altura has a total market cap of $15.00 million and $1.11 million worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altura coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Altura has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00601119 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015405 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00035551 BTC.
Altura Profile
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Altura Coin Trading
