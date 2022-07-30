Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 228,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,297. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $712.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $245,704.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,843.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,272 shares of company stock worth $448,859. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 503,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

