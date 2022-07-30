Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.19.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $134.95 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.