Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.19.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $134.95 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.30. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

