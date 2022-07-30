AMCON Distributing Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
DIT stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company has a market cap of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMCON Distributing (DIT)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.