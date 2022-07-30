AMCON Distributing Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

DIT stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $270.00. The company has a market cap of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

About AMCON Distributing

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AMCON Distributing ( NYSEAMERICAN:DIT Get Rating ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.46% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

