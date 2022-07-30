Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.88.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $119.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $264.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average is $135.60.

Insider Activity at Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 104,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,457,000 after purchasing an additional 263,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after purchasing an additional 386,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

