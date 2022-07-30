Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29-2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $181.00 to $154.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.88.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $119.85. The stock had a trading volume of 688,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,473. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $264.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Amedisys by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 576,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,119 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

