American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,261 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of AXP opened at $154.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.89.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

