American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Barclays

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMH. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.44.

AMH opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 in the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $701,205,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,064,000 after buying an additional 2,921,537 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after buying an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

