American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works updated its FY22 guidance to $4.39-$4.49 EPS.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $155.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.53. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.78.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

