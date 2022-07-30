Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $33.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 55,286 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

