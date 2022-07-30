Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 80 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $669.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $628.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

