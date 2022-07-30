Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,183 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,676,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,630.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,086,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,262 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

