Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1 %

KMB opened at $131.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,394 shares of company stock worth $6,625,387. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

