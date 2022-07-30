Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.58.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.