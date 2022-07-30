Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 543 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 25.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.40.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $251.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

