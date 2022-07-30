Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 841 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

FREL stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.