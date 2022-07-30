Analysts Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT at $42.00

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 6,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $90,739.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,368,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,711,279.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 6,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $90,739.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,368,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,711,279.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,762,075 shares of company stock valued at $19,412,565 over the last ninety days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $529.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.15.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

