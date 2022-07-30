Analysts Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) PT at $6.80

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $647.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.19. Skillz has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. Skillz’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 80.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 108,027 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 133.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36,854 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 85.0% during the second quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 36.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 225,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

