Analysts Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) PT at $6.80

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Skillz Stock Performance
NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $647.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.19. Skillz has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.
Institutional Trading of Skillz
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 80.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 108,027 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 133.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36,854 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 85.0% during the second quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 36.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 225,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillz (SKLZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.