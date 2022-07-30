Analyzing Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and Mynaric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get B Communications alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 1.11% 6.76% 0.60% Mynaric N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for B Communications and Mynaric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Mynaric 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Mynaric has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.55%. Given Mynaric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mynaric is more favorable than B Communications.

This table compares B Communications and Mynaric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.73 billion 0.19 $39.93 million $0.26 17.89 Mynaric $2.79 million 73.26 -$53.80 million N/A N/A

B Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Mynaric shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B Communications beats Mynaric on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B Communications

(Get Rating)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, Internet infrastructure and access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services. It also engages in the provision of communications services to other communications providers, including wholesale market services, distribution of television and radio broadcasts, and supply and maintenance of equipment and services in customer premises. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Mynaric

(Get Rating)

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and the ground. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Gilching, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.