Ankr Market Cap Tops $293.63 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. Ankr has a market cap of $293.63 million and $26.83 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,917.67 or 0.99973373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00130583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00032848 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr.

Ankr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars.

