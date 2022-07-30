Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AM opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,952.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after buying an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after buying an additional 1,001,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 121.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 914,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 501,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,361,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,757,000 after buying an additional 433,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

