Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANFGF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.47) to GBX 1,400 ($16.87) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.83) to GBX 1,460 ($17.59) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.51) to GBX 1,320 ($15.90) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,320 ($15.90) to GBX 1,250 ($15.06) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,347.50.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

ANFGF stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

