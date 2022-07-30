Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AIRC opened at $45.34 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Apartment Income REIT

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In related news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,091 shares of company stock worth $96,756. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 54.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

