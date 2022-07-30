Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 773,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,824. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.30. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 2,091 shares of company stock valued at $96,756 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after buying an additional 309,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after buying an additional 556,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,351,000 after buying an additional 58,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

