AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Posts Earnings Results

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. AppFolio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AppFolio Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of APPF stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $101.81. 145,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,286. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.86. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $145.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPF. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 596,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,000,012.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $53,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,709.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $1,034,104.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 596,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,000,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock worth $1,780,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

