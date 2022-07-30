Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $162.51 on Tuesday. Apple has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,418,000. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 20,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,240,000 after buying an additional 36,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

