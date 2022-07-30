AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96, Briefing.com reports. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.90-$1.00 EPS.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

ATR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.76. The stock had a trading volume of 424,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,647. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $94.03 and a 1-year high of $139.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.32.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,411,000. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,862,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,118.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,803,000 after purchasing an additional 560,593 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after purchasing an additional 373,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 385,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after buying an additional 262,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.