Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199,505 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $309.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.87 and a 200-day moving average of $325.06. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

