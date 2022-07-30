Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.86 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

