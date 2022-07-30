Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 751.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 827,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 77.1% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 82,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35,775 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $554,000.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.12 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $110.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

