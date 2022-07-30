Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 696 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,028,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

NYSE IBM opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.91 and its 200 day moving average is $132.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

