Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $185,091,000 after acquiring an additional 229,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

