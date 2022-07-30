Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 44,216 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,671 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 44,216 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,783,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $134,873,000 after purchasing an additional 165,856 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,559,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $181,298,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 82,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 54.5% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 21,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

