Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 745 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

