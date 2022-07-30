Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.16.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.