APY.Finance (APY) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

APY.Finance (APY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $356,420.97 and approximately $954.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00601008 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00035461 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance.

APY.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

