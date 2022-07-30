Aragon Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.92 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Aragon has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $82.00 million and $21.92 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00008442 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.80 or 0.99988371 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004636 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003967 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00130895 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00033045 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004433 BTC.
About Aragon
ANT is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Aragon Coin Trading
