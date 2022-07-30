Aragon Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.92 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Aragon has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $82.00 million and $21.92 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00008442 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.80 or 0.99988371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00130895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00033045 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004433 BTC.

About Aragon

ANT is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

