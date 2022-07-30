ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Announces Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share.
Shares of MT stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.16.
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
