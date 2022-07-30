ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Announces Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 32.88%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of MT stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ArcelorMittal

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after buying an additional 71,185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.