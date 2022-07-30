Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) rose 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 89,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,540,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.90 and a quick ratio of 20.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $37,853,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after buying an additional 1,660,276 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

