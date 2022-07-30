ArdCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, ArdCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $26,518.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,505.84 or 1.00082619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00130945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00032748 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004387 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

