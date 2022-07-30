Argus Begins Coverage on Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OSK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.64.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $1,203,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.