Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arkema Price Performance

ARKAY traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.94. 7,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. Arkema has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.40. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

ARKAY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($147.96) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arkema from €105.00 ($107.14) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Arkema from €103.00 ($105.10) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

