Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Purchases 543 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 171,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 54,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFE opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

